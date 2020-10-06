Global  
 

Gulf Of Mexico Oil Drillers Prepare For Storm Delta

OilPrice.com Tuesday, 6 October 2020 ()
Oil producers in the Gulf of Mexico have started evacuating platform staff ahead of storm Delta that is forecast to reach the Gulf as a Category 3 hurricane before it enters the Gulf, Reuters reports. BP and BHP are among those evacuating employees, for now focusing on non-essential employees from their offshore platforms. BHP is going a step further tomorrow, planning to shut in the platforms. Shell and Murphy Oil are only monitoring the situation for the time being, and Occidental is taking steps to protect its facilities and workforce, according…
