You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Tesla Stock Touches $2,000 A Share



On Thursday, Tesla stock surged as much as 7% Thursday to briefly touch $2,003 per share. According to Business Insider, this is the first time that the automaker's stock has crossed the.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:27 Published on August 20, 2020 Elon Musk Gains $8 Billion, 4th Richest Person In World



REUTERS/Steve Nesius Tesla CEO Elon Musk's personal wealth gained nearly $8 billion Monday as the stock surged 11% to an all-time high. Musk is now the fourth-richest person in the world, according to.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:33 Published on August 18, 2020

Tweets about this