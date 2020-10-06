Global  
 

TSX Ends Notably Lower As Trump Halts Stimulus Talks

RTTNews Tuesday, 6 October 2020 ()
Canadian shares tumbled towards the end of the session on Tuesday after U.S. President Donald Trump said he has instructed officials to halt stimulus talks with Democrats.
Video Credit: Wochit Entertainment
News video: Trump Pulls Plug On Stimulus Talks, Pelosi Fumes

Trump Pulls Plug On Stimulus Talks, Pelosi Fumes 00:44

 President Donald Trump on Tuesday tweeted his decision to end all stimulus talks until after the general election in November. Talks had been going on between Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Pelosi for nearly a week and a half since late September. According to Business Insider, House Speaker...

