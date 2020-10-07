Tesco’s pre-tax profit jumps to £551 million in the fiscal first half Wednesday, 7 October 2020 ( 34 minutes ago )

Tesco plc (LON: TSCO) said on Wednesday that its pre-tax profit in the first six months of the current financial year came in higher on the back of an increase in revenue. The company also named Imran Nawaz as its new CFO scheduled to take on the role from April 2021. Nawaz has previously served Tate & Lyle in a similar capacity. Tesco opened close to 5% up on Wednesday but gave up half of the intraday gain in the next hours. Including the price action, shares of the company are now trading at 218 pence per share versus a Tesco plc (LON: TSCO) said on Wednesday that its pre-tax profit in the first six months of the current financial year came in higher on the back of an increase in revenue. The company also named Imran Nawaz as its new CFO scheduled to take on the role from April 2021. Nawaz has previously served Tate & Lyle in a similar capacity. Tesco opened close to 5% up on Wednesday but gave up half of the intraday gain in the next hours. Including the price action, shares of the company are now trading at 218 pence per share versus a 👓 View full article

