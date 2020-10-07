Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Tesco’s pre-tax profit jumps to £551 million in the fiscal first half

Invezz Wednesday, 7 October 2020 ()
Tesco’s pre-tax profit jumps to £551 million in the fiscal first halfTesco plc (LON: TSCO) said on Wednesday that its pre-tax profit in the first six months of the current financial year came in higher on the back of an increase in revenue. The company also named Imran Nawaz as its new CFO scheduled to take on the role from April 2021. Nawaz has previously served Tate & Lyle in a similar capacity. Tesco opened close to 5% up on Wednesday but gave up half of the intraday gain in the next hours. Including the price action, shares of the company are now trading at 218 pence per share versus a
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Some entrepreneurs worry the general election results could put them out of business [Video]

Some entrepreneurs worry the general election results could put them out of business

More than half of small business owners said the upcoming election is the MOST important of their lifetime. The study of 500 US entrepreneurs found a fifth said their company could be in jeopardy..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:10Published

Related news from verified sources

Restaurant Group’s loss broadens to £234.7 million in the fiscal first half

Restaurant Group’s loss broadens to £234.7 million in the fiscal first half Restaurant Group plc (LON: RTN) said on Tuesday that its pre-tax loss in the fiscal first half broadened due to the Coronavirus pandemic that has so far infected...
Invezz

Card Factory concludes the fiscal first half with £22 million of pre-tax loss

Card Factory concludes the fiscal first half with £22 million of pre-tax loss Card Factory plc (LON: CARD) said on Tuesday that it concluded the first six months of the current fiscal year in loss. The company also highlighted that it was...
Invezz

Boohoo Group’s revenue jumps 45% in the fiscal first half

Boohoo Group’s revenue jumps 45% in the fiscal first half Boohoo Group plc (LON: BOO) said on Wednesday that its pre-tax profit in the first six months of the current fiscal year came in higher than the same period last...
Invezz


Tweets about this