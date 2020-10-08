Win Streak May Continue For Thai Stock Market

Financial Expert: Trump’s Health And The Stock Market



Local financial professional Justin Halverson joined us to talk about President Trump’s effect on the stock market while he is treated for COVID-19. (3:59)WCCO This Morning - Oct. 5, 2020 Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota Duration: 03:58 Published 3 days ago

Tesla Stock Rallies 10%



On Wednesday, Tesla shares rallied as much as 10%. The rally added about $32 billion in market value to the company. Other tech stocks like Apple, Amazon were also in the green after the Nasdaq.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:34 Published on September 9, 2020