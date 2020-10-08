Global  
 

Win Streak May Continue For Thai Stock Market

RTTNews Thursday, 8 October 2020 ()
The Thai stock market has climbed higher in three straight sessions, collecting more than 25 points or 2 percent along the way. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now sits just beneath the 1,265-point plateau and it's predicted to open higher again on Thursday.
