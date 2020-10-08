Win Streak May Continue For Thai Stock Market
Thursday, 8 October 2020 (
1 hour ago) The Thai stock market has climbed higher in three straight sessions, collecting more than 25 points or 2 percent along the way. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now sits just beneath the 1,265-point plateau and it's predicted to open higher again on Thursday.
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Financial Expert: Trump’s Health And The Stock Market
Local financial professional Justin Halverson joined us to talk about President Trump’s effect on the stock market while he is treated for COVID-19. (3:59)WCCO This Morning - Oct. 5, 2020
Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota Duration: 03:58 Published 3 days ago
Tesla Stock Rallies 10%
On Wednesday, Tesla shares rallied as much as 10%.
The rally added about $32 billion in market value to the company.
Other tech stocks like Apple, Amazon were also in the green after the Nasdaq..
Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:34 Published on September 9, 2020
Could The Stock Market Go On Another Ten-Year Bull Run?
The stock market is poised for another ten-year bull run.
That's according to Brian Belski of BMO Capital Markets.
Belski told Bloomberg that the stock market's low on March 23 was the "control alt..
Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:38 Published on September 3, 2020
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this