EasyJet forecasts up to £845 million of pre-tax loss in fiscal 2020 Thursday, 8 October 2020 ( 14 minutes ago )

In an announcement on Thursday, EasyJet plc (LON: EZJ) said it expected to conclude the current financial year in loss. The company also resorted to cancelling its dividend to cushion the economic blow from COVID-19. EasyJet closed three of its bases in the UK as the Coronavirus pandemic continued to curb travel demand in August. Shares of the company jumped close to 3% on market open on Thursday but gave up the entire intraday gain in the next hours. EasyJet is now trading at 518 pence per share. In comparison, the London-based airline was trading at 1,430 pence per share

