Geothermal Energy Market Heats Up As Big Oil Moves In
Saturday, 10 October 2020 () Installed geothermal capacity is forecast to expand in the next five years as energy companies diversify into alternative markets, driven by the accelerating energy transition. Global geothermal power production capacity will rise from 16 gigawatts (GW) at the end of 2020 to 24 GW in 2025, a Rystad Energy analysis shows, unlocking total investments of $25 billion in the next five years. The growth will come as a relief to oil and gas suppliers exposed to well-related services as the number of geothermal wells drilled globally will climb from 223…
The slump in demand for crude during the coronavirus pandemic has forced oil companies to contemplate the possibility that the fossil fuel market has peaked and the time for a global energy transition has come. But as Francis Maguire reports Saudi Aramco sees things differently.
In trading on Thursday, oil & gas exploration & production shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 3.1%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Oasis Petroleum, off about 23.5% and..
In trading on Monday, oil & gas exploration & production shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 4.2%. Leading the group were shares of Gulfport Energy, up about 26% and shares of Nabors..
