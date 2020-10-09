Norway’s Oil Strike Could End As Soon As Friday Friday, 9 October 2020 ( 2 days ago )

There is a chance that the oil workers’ strike in Norway will end as soon as on Friday, the head of the trade union whose members are on strike for more than a week told Reuters. The Lederne trade union is the only Norwegian oil workers’ union that has not accepted the financial terms of a new sector deal for pay for offshore workers. Lederne members are on strike since September 30, which escalated on October 5, and could further escalate at midnight on October 11, if the union and the Norwegian Oil and Gas Association (NOG) –… 👓 View full article

