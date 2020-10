Nancy Pelosi: Boris Johnson may approve Covid-19 vaccine too soon



US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi says Boris Johnson may approve a Covid-19vaccine that does not meet US standards. Mrs Pelosi made her comments at apress conference where she unveiled legislation.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:03 Published 3 days ago

Vaccine trial in San Diego focusing on communities hit hardest by virus



UC San Diego is working with Johnson & Johnson on a COVID-19 vaccine trial in San Diego. Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego Duration: 02:29 Published 4 days ago