USD/KRW under pressure after Bank of Korea rate decision

Invezz Wednesday, 14 October 2020 ()
USD/KRW under pressure after Bank of Korea rate decisionThe USD/KRW price declined by ~0.45% as the market reacted to the latest Bank of Korea interest rate decision. The pair is trading at 1142.91, which is the lowest it has been since April 2019. Bank of Korea interest rate decision The Bank of Korea (BoK) concluded its two-day monetary policy meeting today and delivered its interest rate decision. It left the base rate unchanged at 0.50% for the fourth consecutive month. This decision was in line with what most analysts polled by Bloomberg were expecting. The bank has already slashed 75 basis points this year.   In the statement,
 Equity benchmark indices were flat during early hours on Tuesday tracking Asian peers which witnessed downside in early deals. At 10:15 am, the BSE SandP Sensex was up by 40 points or 0.1 per cent at 40,634 while the Nifty 50 gained by 23 points or 0.2 per cent at 11,954. Sectoral indices at the...

Equity indices close higher after RBI keeps key rates unchanged

Equity benchmark indices maintained an upward trajectory on Friday after the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) kept repo rate unchanged and continued with accommodative stance. Though the central bank sees..

