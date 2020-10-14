Energy Traders Expect Another Jump In Natural Gas Prices Wednesday, 14 October 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Natural-gas futures soared to levels not seen in more than seven quarters this week, as colder weather in the latest round of forecast data suggests energy demand is set to increase. Natural gas futures inched towards $3 a million British thermal units (MMBtu) on Monday, closing up 5.1% at $2.881 MMBtu, their highest close since January 2019. Since July, prices have doubled with recent gains this month, around 19%, as nat gas power generation demand is set to increase. This is the biggest relative seasonal surge since 2016... … 👓 View full article

