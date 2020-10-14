Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

McDonald’s stock struggling at $230 resistance

Invezz Wednesday, 14 October 2020 ()
McDonald’s stock struggling at $230 resistanceShares of McDonald’s have advanced from $180 above $229 in less than several months and the current price stands around $228. The next several months will be competitive for the fast food industry and the business of McDonald’s is also under the pressure from lower revenues due to COVID-19. Fundamental analysis: McDonald’s hiked its quarterly dividend by 3% McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD) is an American fast-food company, the company is founded in 1940 and today McDonald’s is the world’s largest restaurant chain by revenue. McDonald’s is the world’s second-largest private employer with more than 1.7 million employees (behind Walmart). McDonald’s
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

A 'one-of-a-kind' McDonald's in Arizona is now a TikTok-famous tourist destination [Video]

A 'one-of-a-kind' McDonald's in Arizona is now a TikTok-famous tourist destination

TikTok’s hottest new vacationspot is … McDonald’s.Well, not just any McDonald’s. One location,in Sedona, Ariz., is going viral on the socialmedia app — for a very specific reason.At this..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:03Published

Tweets about this