McDonald’s stock struggling at $230 resistance

Wednesday, 14 October 2020 () Shares of McDonald’s have advanced from $180 above $229 in less than several months and the current price stands around $228. The next several months will be competitive for the fast food industry and the business of McDonald’s is also under the pressure from lower revenues due to COVID-19. Fundamental analysis: McDonald’s hiked its quarterly dividend by 3% McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD) is an American fast-food company, the company is founded in 1940 and today McDonald’s is the world’s largest restaurant chain by revenue. McDonald’s is the world’s second-largest private employer with more than 1.7 million employees (behind Walmart). McDonald’s