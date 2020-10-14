Dow Jones Lower as Apple Stock Fails to Get Boost From iPhone 12; Goldman Sachs Reports Blockbuster Numbers

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Financial Focus for Oct. 13



In today's Financial Focus, we have a check of the stock market and the stocks with ties to Las Vegas. Apple held its iPhone event today and launched 4 new devices: iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone.. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:45 Published 15 hours ago Financial Focus for October 6



In today's Financial Focus, we have a check of the stock market and the stocks with ties to Las Vegas. The wait is almost over for Apple fans as invitations have gone out for an event on Oct. 13 where.. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:58 Published 1 week ago Goldman Sachs Lands GM's $2.5 Billion Business



Ramin Talaie/Corbis/Getty Images Goldman Sachs won the bid for General Motors' credit-card business for roughly $2.5 billion, The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday. The Wall Street giant beat out.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:34 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this