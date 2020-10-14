Global  
 

Dow Jones Lower as Apple Stock Fails to Get Boost From iPhone 12; Goldman Sachs Reports Blockbuster Numbers

Motley Fool Wednesday, 14 October 2020 ()
Apple stock is trending lower after a much-anticipated iPhone event, and Goldman Sachs reported exceptional third-quarter results.
