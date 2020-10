Stock Alert: Anavex Life Sciences Jumps 16% Thursday, 15 October 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Share of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (AVXL) are gaining over 16% on Thursday morning after the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company announced results from Phase 2 study of Anavex 2-73 in patients with Parkinson disease. 👓 View full article

