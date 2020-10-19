Biden's $2 Trillion Energy Plan Could Crush Natural Gas
Monday, 19 October 2020 () While Joe Biden has been busy speaking out of both sides of his mouth about what his position on fracking would be, if elected, another revelation has come to light: regardless of his position on fracking, his $2 trillion clean energy plan could be devastating to natural gas.As Bloomberg points out in a recent article, natural gas is not only a crucial part of the nation's energy supply, but it directly effects votes in the swing state of Pennsylvania, where Biden is seeking to turn the state that leaned Trump in 2016. Biden's…
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has finally laid out his plan to explore court reform. He proposed a bipartisan commission of constitutional scholars to study a number of ideas that “go well beyond packing.”
Former Vice President Joe Biden said his environmental plan would "transition from the oil industry" in favor of renewable energy sources, prompting President Donald Trump to go on the attack during a..
Hunter Biden is the son of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.
Hunter is currently at the center of a New York post article based on purported juicy emails and photos.
The photos were found on..