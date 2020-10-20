Oil Prices Aren’t Going Anywhere Until The Election
Tuesday, 20 October 2020 () Chart of the Week- Natural gas accounted for 39% of U.S electricity generation in 2019, with nameplate capacity accounting for 43% of the total. - Every state except for Vermont and Hawaii has at least one natural gas-fired power plant.- Texas, Florida, and California each have more than 35 GW of gas-fired capacity. Market Movers- Halliburton (NYSE: HAL) said that U.S. shale drilling activity has bottomed out and could be staging a rebound.- Transocean…
Former Vice President Joe Biden said his environmental plan would "transition from the oil industry" in favor of renewable energy sources, prompting President Donald Trump to go on the attack during a..