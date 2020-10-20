Oil Prices Aren’t Going Anywhere Until The Election

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Trump claims Biden will 'destroy' oil industry



Former Vice President Joe Biden said his environmental plan would "transition from the oil industry" in favor of renewable energy sources, prompting President Donald Trump to go on the attack during a.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:23 Published 8 hours ago Schlumberger Suffers Losses Amid Falling Oil Prices, Hurricanes



Still-tepid oil prices and one of the most active hurricane seasons on record lead to a third straight quarterly loss for oil-exploration giant Schlumberger. Credit: The Street Duration: 03:06 Published 1 week ago Stocks tumble on lockdowns, U.S. stimulus fears



Stocks tumbled Thursday as hopes for a U.S. stimulus deal faded and countries around the world battled a resurgence in virus cases. Julian Satterthwaite reports. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:18 Published 1 week ago

Related news from verified sources Analysis: A Biden presidency could boost oil prices A victory by Joe Biden in November's presidential election could bode well for oil prices because Biden will likely move to t -More-

SmartBrief 1 week ago



Gold, oil, silver price analysis Commodities are trading in a tight range today as investors are eagerly waiting for news from the U.S. related to the new stimulus plan. While gold and oil trade...

Invezz 2 days ago



Can U.S. Shale Rebound? 1. Upside potential for beaten-down energy stocks- Oil and gas markets are far from healthy, but with crude prices stable and natural gas prices on the rise,...

OilPrice.com 1 week ago





