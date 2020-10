Stock Alert: Snap Jumps 25% On Quarterly Earnings Wednesday, 21 October 2020 ( 13 minutes ago )

Shares of Snap Inc. (SNAP) are rising more than 25% Wednesday morning after reporting third-quarter earnings and revenue better than the Street view. The stock touched a new high of $36.36 this morning. 👓 View full article

