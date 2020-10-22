Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Up or down? Suncor Energy price prediction for November

Invezz Thursday, 22 October 2020 ()
Up or down? Suncor Energy price prediction for NovemberThe price of Suncor Energy (NYSE: SU) stock has weakened from $21.4 to $11.11 in less than six months and the current price stands around $12. In my opinion, Suncor Energy is a stable company that pays a very good dividend. Fundamental analysis: Suncor Energy is in Berkshire’s portfolio Suncor Energy primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada’s Athabasca oil sands but the company also trades in crude oil, natural gas, byproducts, refined products, and power. According to the latest news, the company will cut 15% workforce over the next year amid oil weakness. This will be accomplished
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

4th India Energy Forum by CERAWeek: Country's energy future bright and secure, says PM Modi [Video]

4th India Energy Forum by CERAWeek: Country's energy future bright and secure, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 4th India Energy Forum by CERAWeek. The event will convene an international group of speakers and a community of over a thousand delegates from India and..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:34Published
Abarth 595 Monster Energy Yamaha Preview [Video]

Abarth 595 Monster Energy Yamaha Preview

The new Abarth 595 Monster Energy Yamaha special series is designed as an exclusive product, defining the ultra-high performance of Abarth. Produced in a limited edition of 2,000 units, the new special..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 03:09Published
Helping Milwaukee Residents with Energy and Weatherization Issues [Video]

Helping Milwaukee Residents with Energy and Weatherization Issues

The Milwaukee county Energy Assistance Program provides a one-time payment to help Milwaukee county Residents save on the heating and electric utilities. Once a resident qualifies for Energy..

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 06:02Published

Tweets about this