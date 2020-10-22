Up or down? Suncor Energy price prediction for November
Thursday, 22 October 2020 () The price of Suncor Energy (NYSE: SU) stock has weakened from $21.4 to $11.11 in less than six months and the current price stands around $12. In my opinion, Suncor Energy is a stable company that pays a very good dividend. Fundamental analysis: Suncor Energy is in Berkshire’s portfolio Suncor Energy primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada’s Athabasca oil sands but the company also trades in crude oil, natural gas, byproducts, refined products, and power. According to the latest news, the company will cut 15% workforce over the next year amid oil weakness. This will be accomplished
The new Abarth 595 Monster Energy Yamaha special series is designed as an exclusive product, defining the ultra-high performance of Abarth. Produced in a limited edition of 2,000 units, the new special..