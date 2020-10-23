Global  
 

Japanese soccer star Keisuke Honda rolls out a crypto coin

Invezz Friday, 23 October 2020
Japanese soccer star Keisuke Honda rolls out a crypto coinKeisuke Honda, a former Japan midfielder and currently the captain of Brazilian professional league team Botafogo, has rolled out a crypto coin to boost fan engagement. Rally Network unveiled this news on October 21 via a blog post, noting that the coin is dubbed KSK Honda Coin and that Rally.io will be responsible for distributing it. Through this coin, the footballer intends to offer his fans across the globe unprecedented access to his life as a soccer player and as an entrepreneur. Explaining why it was necessary to launch a token, Honda said, “I decided to create my social token
