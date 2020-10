You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Clark County uses AI to help residents



Clark County is turning to artificial intelligence to help get residents the assistance they need! The county has enlisted the IBM Watson Health Citizen Engagement platform to help people fill out.. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:23 Published 5 days ago Artificial Intelligence at the BMW Group



The use of artificial intelligence (AI) is a central element of the digital transformation process at the BMW Group. The BMW Group already uses AI throughout the value chain to generate added value for.. Credit: AutoMotions Duration: 01:55 Published 2 weeks ago What Exactly Is Automated Mortgage Underwriting?



New digital companies are attempting to fight existing underwriters by offering fast and easy mortgage approvals. According to Business Insider, automated mortgage underwriting has artificial.. Credit: Wochit Tech Duration: 00:35 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this