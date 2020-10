You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Bodycam Footage, 911 Calls In Fatal Police Shooting Of Walter Wallace Jr. To Be Released Wednesday



Alecia Reid reports. Credit: CBS 3 Philly Duration: 02:41 Published 4 hours ago Trump To Vulnerable GOP Senators: It's Not You, It's Me. All Me.



As President Donald Trump crosses the country in a last-minute frenzy of campaign stumping, he's given short shrift to down-ballot Republican senators. Speaking in Arizona on Wednesday, CNN reports.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:43 Published 1 day ago Demanding Answers: After Weeks Without Service, NYCHA Residents Have Heat Back



Hundreds of New York City Housing Authority residents finally have their heat back on Thursday night. We first told you Wednesday about tenants in several buildings living without gas and heat for.. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:08 Published 1 day ago

Tweets about this