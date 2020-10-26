CAC 40 rotates lower as France reports another daily record of new cases Monday, 26 October 2020 ( 51 minutes ago )

CAC 40 price fell nearly 2% today after France reported 52,010 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, which is another 24-hour record. Fundamental analysis: New daily record On Saturday, France reported a new daily record of 45,422 cases, before topping this number with 50k+ new infections on Sunday. The latest numbers have contributed to the total number of 1,138,507 coronavirus infections in France, which now has the fifth-highest number of cases in the world after the United States, India, Brazil and Russia. Just over the last three days, France reported more than 139,000 new infections, compared to the 132,000 reported cases


