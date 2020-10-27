Global  
 

Japanese Market Declines

RTTNews Tuesday, 27 October 2020
The Japanese stock market is declining on Tuesday and the safe-haven yen strengthened following the overnight sell-off on Wall Street amid worries about a resurgence in coronavirus cases in the U.S. as well as Europe and on fading hopes for U.S. stimulus before next week's presidential elections.
