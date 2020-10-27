Microsoft stock price gains ahead of Q1 earnings results
Tuesday, 27 October 2020 () Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) stock has advanced from $204 above $223 in less than several weeks and the current price stands around $213. Microsoft has found strong support above $200 but the price is still not able to surpass $230 resistance. Fundamental analysis: The pandemic has only solidified the position of Microsoft further Even with the COVID-19 pandemic, the business of Microsoft is going well and the company will have a rise in revenue for the next fiscal year. Microsoft launched Azure Communication Services recently that will compete with Twilio and Amazon. This service allows developers to add video, voice, chat,
Microsoft is all set to rebrand its Bing search engine as Microsoft Bing on Monday as a part of its rebranding effort. According to The Verge, the shift from Bing to Microsoft Bing was announced in a..