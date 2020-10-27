Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Microsoft stock price gains ahead of Q1 earnings results

Invezz Tuesday, 27 October 2020 ()
Microsoft stock price gains ahead of Q1 earnings resultsMicrosoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) stock has advanced from $204 above $223 in less than several weeks and the current price stands around $213. Microsoft has found strong support above $200 but the price is still not able to surpass $230 resistance. Fundamental analysis: The pandemic has only solidified the position of Microsoft further Even with the COVID-19 pandemic, the business of Microsoft is going well and the company will have a rise in revenue for the next fiscal year. Microsoft launched Azure Communication Services recently that will compete with Twilio and Amazon. This service allows developers to add video, voice, chat,
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Tesla Adds Over $20 Billion To It's Value [Video]

Tesla Adds Over $20 Billion To It's Value

On Thursday, Tesla's strong third-quarter earnings sent its stock price up as much as 5.5% on Thursday. The electric-car maker delivered nearly 140,000 vehicles last quarter. That fueled record..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:37Published
GameStop Stock Up 44% After Partnership With Microsoft [Video]

GameStop Stock Up 44% After Partnership With Microsoft

On Thursday, GameStop shares rose 44%. Business Insider reports that the stock soared after it announced a multiyear partnership with Microsoft. GameStop will begin selling an "Xbox All Access"..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published
Microsoft rebrands Bing search engine as Microsoft Bing [Video]

Microsoft rebrands Bing search engine as Microsoft Bing

Microsoft is all set to rebrand its Bing search engine as Microsoft Bing on Monday as a part of its rebranding effort. According to The Verge, the shift from Bing to Microsoft Bing was announced in a..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:10Published

Tweets about this