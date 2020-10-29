US crypto users will be the first to get Coinbase Card
Thursday, 29 October 2020 () A while ago, the largest crypto exchange in the US, Coinbase, announced that it will launch its own crypto card, known as Coinbase Card. The card is finally here, and the exchange revealed yesterday that US customers can already start joining the waitlist. Details about Coinbase Card As some may already know, Coinbase Card is a crypto debit card, which can be used for payments and purchases in any shop or with any service provider that accepts Visa. It can even be used for ATM cash withdrawals. Not only that, but those who use it will be able to earn
This guy spun a card on his hand and flipped it in the middle of a deck of cards. He then spun another card on his hand and flipped it straight inside his shirt's pocket, and displayed his card handling skills via this trickshot successfully.
Reuters A former Bank of America analyst charged over $20,000 to his corporate card at an "adult venue," a complaint from the securities industry self-regulator FINRA filed Friday alleges. The former..
Ramin Talaie/Corbis/Getty Images Goldman Sachs won the bid for General Motors' credit-card business for roughly $2.5 billion, The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday. The Wall Street giant beat out..