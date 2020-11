US crypto users will be the first to get Coinbase Card

Thursday, 29 October 2020 ( 1 week ago )

A while ago, the largest crypto exchange in the US, Coinbase, announced that it will launch its own crypto card, known as Coinbase Card. The card is finally here, and the exchange revealed yesterday that US customers can already start joining the waitlist. Details about Coinbase Card As some may already know, Coinbase Card is a crypto debit card, which can be used for payments and purchases in any shop or with any service provider that accepts Visa. It can even be used for ATM cash withdrawals. Not only that, but those who use it will be able to earn