Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Twitter’s revenue jumps to £725.31 million in the fiscal third quarter

Invezz Thursday, 29 October 2020 ()
Twitter’s revenue jumps to £725.31 million in the fiscal third quarterTwitter Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) said on Thursday that its earnings and revenue in the fiscal third quarter came in better than expected. User growth, however, was weaker than analysts’ expectations for Q3. Twitter’s financial results come only a day after its Chief Executive Jack Dorsey testified in front of the Senate Commerce Committee. Shares of the company tanked a little under 15% in after-hours trading on Thursday. Including the price action, Twitter is now exchanging hands at £35 per share versus a year to date late of £17 per share in March. Interested in investing in the stock market online?
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Las Vegas Sands releases third quarter earnings [Video]

Las Vegas Sands releases third quarter earnings

Las Vegas Sands has released its third quarter earnings and they are seeing a huge dip in earnings. Revenue was at 586 million dollars, which is a decrease of 82 percent compared to last year.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:25Published
Unilever's Q3 sales leap back to growth [Video]

Unilever's Q3 sales leap back to growth

Unilever reported a stronger-than-expected return to sales growth in the third quarter on Thursday led by emerging markets, where it generates the bulk of its revenue. Ciara Lee reports

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:20Published
Halliburton Misses the Third Quarter Revenue Mark [Video]

Halliburton Misses the Third Quarter Revenue Mark

Oil producer Halliburton posts better-than-expected adjusted earnings for the third quarter but misses on revenue as a drop in oil demand dents production.

Credit: The Street     Duration: 02:43Published

Related news from verified sources

Boeing’s net loss contracts to £358.59 million in the fiscal third quarter

Boeing’s net loss contracts to £358.59 million in the fiscal third quarter The Boeing Co. (NYSE: BA) said on Wednesday that its adjusted loss in the fiscal third quarter came in narrower than expected. It’s revenue, however, missed...
Invezz

Twitter User Growth Slows as Revenue Climbs in Q3

Twitter User Growth Slows as Revenue Climbs in Q3 Twitter reported total daily audience in its third quarter was 187 million; it only added roughly 1 million users from the 186 million recorded at the beginning...
The Wrap Also reported by •Invezz

American Express says profit was lower than expected in the fiscal third quarter

American Express says profit was lower than expected in the fiscal third quarter The American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) said on Friday that its profit in the fiscal third quarter came in lower than expected. But revenue, it added, topped...
Invezz


Tweets about this