Twitter’s revenue jumps to £725.31 million in the fiscal third quarter Thursday, 29 October 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Twitter Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) said on Thursday that its earnings and revenue in the fiscal third quarter came in better than expected. User growth, however, was weaker than analysts’ expectations for Q3. Twitter’s financial results come only a day after its Chief Executive Jack Dorsey testified in front of the Senate Commerce Committee. Shares of the company tanked a little under 15% in after-hours trading on Thursday. Including the price action, Twitter is now exchanging hands at £35 per share versus a year to date late of £17 per share in March. Interested in investing in the Twitter Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) said on Thursday that its earnings and revenue in the fiscal third quarter came in better than expected. User growth, however, was weaker than analysts’ expectations for Q3. Twitter’s financial results come only a day after its Chief Executive Jack Dorsey testified in front of the Senate Commerce Committee. Shares of the company tanked a little under 15% in after-hours trading on Thursday. Including the price action, Twitter is now exchanging hands at £35 per share versus a year to date late of £17 per share in March. Interested in investing in the stock market online? 👓 View full article

