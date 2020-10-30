Exxon’s revenue tanks 29% in Q3 due to COVID-19 disruptions Friday, 30 October 2020 ( 56 minutes ago )

Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE: XOM) revealed to have swung to a loss in the fiscal third quarter on Friday. The company also said that its revenue in Q3 came in about 30% lower on a year over year basis. Exxon attributed its dovish quarterly performance to COVID-19 and its negative impact on the global oil industry. Exxon opened a little under 2% down in the Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE: XOM) revealed to have swung to a loss in the fiscal third quarter on Friday. The company also said that its revenue in Q3 came in about 30% lower on a year over year basis. Exxon attributed its dovish quarterly performance to COVID-19 and its negative impact on the global oil industry. Exxon opened a little under 2% down in the stock market on Friday. Shares of the company are now more than 50% down year to date. Here’s what you need to know about the different types of stock investments. Exxon reports £524.20 million of 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this iNVEZZ Exxon’s revenue tanks 29% in Q3 due to COVID-19 disruptions. #Exxon #EnergyCompany #ThirdQuarter #Earnings… https://t.co/a7NmK4QSSz 55 minutes ago

