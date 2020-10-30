Why MoneyGram International Stock Rocketed 30% at the Open Today Friday, 30 October 2020 ( 1 week ago )

The money transfer specialist got a huge boost this morning from investors who were pleased with its earnings release. Here's a quick look at why. 👓 View full article

