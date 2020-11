Why Pitney Bowes Stock Fell 20% in Early Trading Today Friday, 30 October 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Pitney Bowes reported earnings that looked solid on the surface, but obviously there were still some things investors found troubling. πŸ‘“ View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Jay Rajcevich The company's debt-to-equity ratio sits at a troubling 97%. That brings up another key issue: Pitney Bowes is in th… https://t.co/qRnvbR16CV 3 days ago Market Follows Why Pitney Bowes Stock Fell 20% in Early Trading Today $PBI https://t.co/Zo9JxxMMmH $SPY 3 days ago