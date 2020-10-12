|
|
|
Why Twitter Stock Crashed 20%
Friday, 30 October 2020 ()
Revenue rose and earnings were positive -- but Twitter stock is down. Why?
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
|
|
Apple and Amazon drive Wall Street rally
Stocks jumped on Monday led by high-flying tech names Apple and Amazon. Investors were also upbeat on vaccine progress and stimulus talks. Conway G. Gittens has the action.
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:59Published
|
Pops and Flops: Twilio, Twitter, and Apple Stock
Shares for Twilio are popping on news that the company will be purchasing startup Segment in a $3.2 million deal. Twitter shares are also up after Deutsche Bank raises the price target on its stock,..
Credit: Cheddar Inc. Duration: 07:44Published
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this
|