Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Why Did HEXO’s Stock Price Fall 16% After Releasing Q4 2020 Earnings Results?

Motley Fool Saturday, 31 October 2020 ()
HEXO is showing some progress, but some dark clouds from a troubled past still haunt its stock price.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Uber Stock Approaches Record High [Video]

Uber Stock Approaches Record High

On Friday, Uber's stock price surged as much as 8%. The leap follows its third-quarter results. According to Business Insider Uber revealed a mixed recovery, with delivery continuing to help make up..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:35Published
Tesla Adds Over $20 Billion To It's Value [Video]

Tesla Adds Over $20 Billion To It's Value

On Thursday, Tesla's strong third-quarter earnings sent its stock price up as much as 5.5% on Thursday. The electric-car maker delivered nearly 140,000 vehicles last quarter. That fueled record..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:37Published
Pops and Flops: Nikola, AMC, and Snap Stock [Video]

Pops and Flops: Nikola, AMC, and Snap Stock

Nikola shares are popping after a massive sell-off and the fallout from its co-founder stepping away from the company after claims of sexual assault. The jump in stock price is also likely due to the..

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 06:08Published