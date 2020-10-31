Global  
 

Amazon, Apple, Facebook price analysis roundup

Saturday, 31 October 2020
Amazon, Apple, Facebook price analysis roundupConcerns about sluggish economic growth amid the ongoing pandemic continue to dominate the financial markets. The pandemic pushed U.S. hospitals to the brink of capacity as coronavirus cases surpassed 9 million and the U.S. stock indexes weakened last week. Amazon shares have weakened 5.45% after it forecast a jump in costs related to COVID-19. Apple tumbled 5.6% after it posted the steepest drop in quarterly iPhone sales in two years while Facebook shares have weakened 6.3%. The attention of investors is also focused currently on the US stimulus aid package negotiations and the upcoming presidential elections. The US presidential elections
