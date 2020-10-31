Amazon, Apple, Facebook price analysis roundup

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources In-Depth: Scathing report labels tech giants monopolies that curb competition, stifle small businesses



Much like the railroads and Standard Oil back in the 1800s, some U.S. House lawmakers consider the four Big Tech giants, Amazon, Alphabet (Google), Apple and Facebook, to be monopolies. Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5 Duration: 03:36 Published on October 8, 2020 House panel issues scathing Big Tech complaint



The U.S. House of Representatives antitrust subcommittee's findings on abuse of market power by four large tech companies took Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Alphabet's Google to task in a scathing.. Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:58 Published on October 6, 2020 People Power: Ad Buyers Discovering True Identity, LiveRamp’s Clinger Says



How can ad platforms hope to front up against Google and Facebook when the fabric of ad targeting is being ripped apart? By laying a new infrastructure, says Travis Clinger. Third-party cookies are.. Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate Duration: 02:52 Published on September 24, 2020

Tweets about this