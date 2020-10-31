Amazon, Apple, Facebook price analysis roundup

Saturday, 31 October 2020 () Concerns about sluggish economic growth amid the ongoing pandemic continue to dominate the financial markets. The pandemic pushed U.S. hospitals to the brink of capacity as coronavirus cases surpassed 9 million and the U.S. stock indexes weakened last week. Amazon shares have weakened 5.45% after it forecast a jump in costs related to COVID-19. Apple tumbled 5.6% after it posted the steepest drop in quarterly iPhone sales in two years while Facebook shares have weakened 6.3%. The attention of investors is also focused currently on the US stimulus aid package negotiations and the upcoming presidential elections. The US presidential elections
U.S. stocks recovered on Thursday some of the steep losses seen the day before as investors gobbled up high-flying tech names in anticipation of strong quarterly results after the close, which Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google's parent Alphabet each delivered. Conway G. Gittens reports.