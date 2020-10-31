Global  
 

How The Oil Industry Fared Under The Last Nine U.S. Presidents

OilPrice.com Saturday, 31 October 2020
With the 2020 presidential election looming — and with many claims and counterclaims about a president’s impact on the oil industry — I thought it might be of interest to review the history of U.S. oil production and consumption over the past 50 years. Here are the highlights from each president’s term in office. Richard Nixon was inaugurated as the 37th president on January 20, 1969. When President Nixon took office, U.S. oil production was nearing a peak after over 100 years of increasing production. Imports made up 10%…
