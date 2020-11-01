Global  
 

3-Step Process to Buy Stocks for Growth

Motley Fool Sunday, 1 November 2020
People who decided to buy stocks based on growth potential have had an incredible run over the past decade. Stocks like Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) could deliver similar gains over the next decade.
