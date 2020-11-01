Global  
 

Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq weakened on a weekly basis but remain in a bull market

Invezz Sunday, 1 November 2020 ()
The Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite weakened on a weekly basis and the focus in the US shifts to the upcoming presidential election on November 3. The pandemic pushed U.S. hospitals to the brink of capacity as coronavirus cases surpassed 9 million and concerns amid the ongoing pandemic continue to dominate the financial markets. The US reported over 99K new cases in the last 24 hours, although President Donald Trump refuses to pause the economic activity, which is positive for the stock market. For the week, the Dow Jones weakened -6.5%, the S&P 500 -5.6%
Video Credit: Wochit Business - Published
News video: As Americans Head To The Polls, The Stock Market Smiles

As Americans Head To The Polls, The Stock Market Smiles 00:35

 US stock markets opened with optimism Tuesday, as tens of millions of Americans head to the polls to decide who will be the next US president. According to Markets Insider, analysts say the upward bounce was a reaction to the end of the uncertainty surrounding who will get the top job. Fundstrat's...

