Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ryanair reports loss in the summer period for the first time in decades

Invezz Monday, 2 November 2020 ()
Ryanair reports loss in the summer period for the first time in decadesRyanair Holdings plc (LON: RYA) said on Monday that passenger numbers were about 80% down in the fiscal first half. Consequently, the company reported a loss in the six months that concluded on 30th September. It was the first time for Ryanair in decades to see a loss in the summer period in which it usually generates the most of its profit every year. Shares of the company slid more than 1% on market open but jumped close to 4% in the next hour. At £11 per share, Ryanair is about 50% up since its year to date low of
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

NEWS OF THE WEEK: Selena Gomez 'not ashamed' 2020 election will be her first time voting [Video]

NEWS OF THE WEEK: Selena Gomez 'not ashamed' 2020 election will be her first time voting

Selena Gomez is determined to make her "vote count" after confessing it's her first time participating in a U.S. election.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:49Published
Uni student has attracted 300k social media followers by posting time-lapse videos of himself completing JIGSAWS [Video]

Uni student has attracted 300k social media followers by posting time-lapse videos of himself completing JIGSAWS

A university student has attracted 300k social media followers by posting time-lapse videos of himself - completing JIGSAWS.Nathan Tozer, 20, is a keen jigsaw enthusiast, and says he "always has at..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 02:23Published
Baby pulls range of hilarious faces as she eats sour fruit for the first time [Video]

Baby pulls range of hilarious faces as she eats sour fruit for the first time

This 8-month-old baby named Flávia Louise in Brazil's Santa Maria pulled a range of hilarious faces as she tried the sour fruit loquat for the first time.This video was filmed on August 5.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:46Published

Tweets about this

InvezzPortal

iNVEZZ Ryanair reports loss in the summer period for the first time in decades. #Ryanair #MichaelOLeary #Loss… https://t.co/Yw5IfEtVFa 12 minutes ago