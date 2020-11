Clorox blows past Wall Street estimates in the fiscal first quarter

Monday, 2 November 2020 ( 1 week ago )

The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX) reported its financial results on Monday that blew past Wall Street estimates for the fiscal first quarter. The company attributed its hawkish performance to the Coronavirus pandemic that fuelled demand for home cleaning and personal hygiene products. The COVID-19 crisis has so far infected just under 47 million people worldwide and caused more than 1.2 million deaths. In separate news from the United States, Waste Management Inc. also published its earnings report for the fiscal third quarter on Monday. Clorox’s Q1 financial results versus analysts’ estimates Clorox said its net income in the quarter that