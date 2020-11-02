Gold and oil price analysis as Europe returns to lockdown
Monday, 2 November 2020 () At least seven European countries have introduced lockdown measures as of today to increase investors’ short-term concerns. France, Germany, Belgium, Italy, Spain, Portugal and Greece have announced temporary lockdowns in a bid to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus. All non-essential businesses will be forced to close in France until at least December 01. In a similar move, Germany decided to impose a partial lockdown starting from today and lasting for four weeks. “It was with a heavy heart we decided on measures but they are necessary. If we manage to stick to lockdown for month, we can break