Stock Alert: XPeng Climbs 10% As Deliveries Double Monday, 2 November 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Shares of Chinese smart electric vehicle company XPeng Inc. (XPEV) are climbing more than 10% Monday morning after the company announced more than 200% increase in its October deliveries. 👓 View full article

