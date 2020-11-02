Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Norwegians Got Paid To Use Electricity As Prices Fall Below Zero

OilPrice.com Monday, 2 November 2020 ()
Electricity prices in parts of Norway fell below zero for the second time in history early on Monday, and residents in southern Norway ‘got paid’ for using electricity as power producers have to pay to sell electricity when prices are negative. According to Norwegian outlet E24, electricity prices in and around Oslo and Kristiansand were negative for four hours in the early hours of Monday. This was the second time in history that electricity prices in Norway have dropped below zero. In early July, electricity prices in Norway went…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Florida Gas Prices Sink To Lowest In Nearly A Month [Video]

Florida Gas Prices Sink To Lowest In Nearly A Month

Florida drivers are getting a pre-Halloween treat as the price of gas continues to fall. Currently, prices at the pumps have sunk to their lowest level in nearly a month. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:23Published
Florida Gas Prices On A 15-Day Streak Of Declines, Says AAA [Video]

Florida Gas Prices On A 15-Day Streak Of Declines, Says AAA

You may have noticed Florida gas prices are dropping again and Sunday marked the 15th consecutive day of a price decline, according to AAA. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 00:31Published
Vietnamese man conducts electricity through body to light bulbs [Video]

Vietnamese man conducts electricity through body to light bulbs

A man conducted the electricity through his body to light bulbs in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam on July 12.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 01:39Published

Tweets about this