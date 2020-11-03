Asian Markets Advance Ahead Of U.S. Presidential Election
Tuesday, 3 November 2020 () Asian stock markets are rising on Tuesday as upbeat manufacturing activity data from the U.S, Europe and China helped offset worries about the surge in global coronavirus cases and uncertainty about the outcome of the U.S. presidential election. The Japanese market is closed for a holiday. The Australian market is notably higher ahead of the Reserve Bank of Australia's monetary policy decision.
An RBC Capital Markets analyst says that based on recent options trading, the market believes the next US president will be known by November 6th.
However, Amy Wu Silverman, RBC's head of derivatives..