Hugo Boss stock price soars to rebound from 11-year lows Tuesday, 3 November 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Shares of Hugo Boss AG (ETR: BOSS) soared over 7% today after the luxury fashion company reported positive quarterly earnings report. Fundamental analysis: China fueling recovery Hugo Boss saw its quarterly revenue plunge by 24% to 533 million euros to miss on the market's consensus of 553 million euros. A revenue miss was offset by a beat on operating profit as Hugo Boss reported an operating profit of 15 million euros, higher than analysts' expectations. Sales were mostly boosted by China (+27%) as acting Chief Executive Yves Mueller said that the trading activity in October was strong as well.

