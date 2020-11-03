Hugo Boss stock price soars to rebound from 11-year lows
Tuesday, 3 November 2020 () Shares of Hugo Boss AG (ETR: BOSS) soared over 7% today after the luxury fashion company reported positive quarterly earnings report. Fundamental analysis: China fueling recovery Hugo Boss saw its quarterly revenue plunge by 24% to 533 million euros to miss on the market’s consensus of 553 million euros. A revenue miss was offset by a beat on operating profit as Hugo Boss reported an operating profit of 15 million euros, higher than analysts’ expectations. Sales were mostly boosted by China (+27%) as acting Chief Executive Yves Mueller said that the trading activity in October was strong as well. China