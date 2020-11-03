PayPal reveals new details about adding crypto support
Tuesday, 3 November 2020 () Online payments giant, PayPal, recently made quite a commotion in the crypto industry when it announced plans to add support for Bitcoin and a few other coins. Now, its senior executives revealed some additional details regarding the company’s crypto plans. PayPal to add support for CBDCs, as well According to the company’s officials, PayPal plans to push into the crypto sector rather aggressively in 2021, with plans to also introduce support for CBDCs. The company’s CEO, Dan Shulman, noted that it is clear that the world is rapidly moving from physical towards digital. He also cited various discussions with regulators,