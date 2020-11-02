Norwegians Got Paid To Use Electricity As Prices Fall Below Zero Monday, 2 November 2020 ( 17 hours ago )

Electricity prices in parts of Norway fell below zero for the second time in history early on Monday, and residents in southern Norway ‘got paid’ for using electricity as power producers have to pay to sell electricity when prices are negative. According to Norwegian outlet E24, electricity prices in and around Oslo and Kristiansand were negative for four hours in the early hours of Monday. This was the second time in history that electricity prices in Norway have dropped below zero. In early July, electricity prices in Norway went… 👓 View full article

