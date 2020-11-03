Global  
 

My Election Prediction: Biden Wins and Stocks Surge

Motley Fool Tuesday, 3 November 2020 ()
Biden could win the U.S. election this week and stocks in the cannabis, export and green energy sectors could surge. Keep an eye on Canopy Growth (TSX:WEED)(NYSE:CGC) stock.
