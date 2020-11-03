Global  
 

Stock Alert: Very Good Food Hits New 52-week High

RTTNews Tuesday, 3 November 2020 ()
Shares of Very Good Food Co. Inc. (VRYYF) are climbing more than 15 percent or $0.49 in Tuesday's morning trade at $3.60, after touching a new 52-week high of $3.88 despite no company-centric news.
