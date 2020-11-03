Stock Alert: Very Good Food Hits New 52-week High

Tuesday, 3 November 2020 () Shares of Very Good Food Co. Inc. (VRYYF) are climbing more than 15 percent or $0.49 in Tuesday's morning trade at $3.60, after touching a new 52-week high of $3.88 despite no company-centric news.
U.S. Records Single-Day High of
Over 100,000 New COVID-19 Cases.
On Wednesday, the United States recorded
at least 107,000 new cases of COVID-19.
It is the new single-day high since the country
began recording coronavirus case numbers.
It also makes the U.S. the first country to record
over...
Passion projects are fueling big life decisions, according to new research. Over a third of the 2,000 Americans surveyed said they picked up at least one new hobby during the pandemic. Of these, three..
Samantha Seneviratne, Food&Wine Cook, and Author of The Joys of Baking, The New Sugar and Spice, and Gluten Free for Good, makes a delicious Caramelized Apple Bread with Ginger and Almonds. Perfect for..