Humana says its revenue was 23.6% higher in the fiscal third quarter

Halliburton Misses the Third Quarter Revenue Mark Oil producer Halliburton posts better-than-expected adjusted earnings for the third quarter but misses on revenue as a drop in oil demand dents production.

Unilever's Q3 sales leap back to growth Unilever reported a stronger-than-expected return to sales growth in the third quarter on Thursday led by emerging markets, where it generates the bulk of its revenue. Ciara Lee reports

Las Vegas Sands releases third quarter earnings Las Vegas Sands has released its third quarter earnings and they are seeing a huge dip in earnings. Revenue was at 586 million dollars, which is a decrease of 82 percent compared to last year.

Comcast’s revenue from all three business segments tops analysts’ estimates in Q3 Comcast Corp. (NASDAQ: CMCSA) said on Thursday that its revenue from all three business segments came in higher than expected in the fiscal third quarter. The...

Invezz 1 week ago





Amazon’s sales jump 37% in the fiscal third quarter Amazon Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) said on Thursday that its revenue in the fiscal third quarter came in 37% higher on an annualised basis. Profit in the recent quarter,...

Invezz 1 week ago



