Humana says its revenue was 23.6% higher in the fiscal third quarter

Invezz Tuesday, 3 November 2020 ()
Humana says its revenue was 23.6% higher in the fiscal third quarterHumana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) published its financial results for the fiscal third quarter on Tuesday that came in better than what analysts had anticipated. The company also raised its annual guidance for Medicare Advantage membership growth. Shares of the company jumped 5% on market open on Tuesday. Including the price action, Humana is now trading at £325 per share versus a sharply lower £165 per share in late-March. In comparison, the stock had a per-share price of £279 at the start of the year. Interested in investing in the stock market online? Here’s a simple guide to get you started.
