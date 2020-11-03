|
|
Dow Jones Soars on Election Day; Walmart Ends Robot Initiative; Nike Plans More Layoffs
Tuesday, 3 November 2020 ()
Walmart will stop trying to use robots to take inventory, and Nike is cutting more jobs as it focuses on direct sales.
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
|
Dow Movers: CSCO, NKE
In early trading on Monday, shares of Nike topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.0%. Year to date, Nike registers a 27.6% gain.
Credit: Market News Video Duration: 01:02Published
|
Dow Movers: AXP, NKE
In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Nike topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 8.6%. Year to date, Nike registers a 25.3% gain.
Credit: Market News Video Duration: 01:02Published
|
Dow Movers: AXP, WMT
In early trading on Monday, shares of Walmart topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 0.7%. Year to date, Walmart registers a 14.6% gain.
Credit: Market News Video Duration: 01:02Published
Tweets about this
|