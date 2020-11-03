Global  
 

Dow Jones Soars on Election Day; Walmart Ends Robot Initiative; Nike Plans More Layoffs

Motley Fool Tuesday, 3 November 2020 ()
Walmart will stop trying to use robots to take inventory, and Nike is cutting more jobs as it focuses on direct sales.
