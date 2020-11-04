Global  
 

EUR/USD: Euro holds steady as odds of a Biden victory rise

Invezz Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ()
EUR/USD: Euro holds steady as odds of a Biden victory riseThe EUR/USD pair is relatively volatile as traders react to results of the American election and mixed economic data from Europe. It is trading at 1.1696, which is between the days low of 1.1600 and high of 1.1770. US results point to a Biden win The market is reacting to the rising odds that Joe Biden will win the election. According to the Wall Street Journal, the former vice president has won 238 electoral votes compared to Trump’s 213. Most importantly, he is leading in Michigan, Wisconsin, and Nevada, which means that he has a higher probability of winning. Similarly,
